As a teenager growing up in Rio de Janeiro, Léa Garcia pored over books by the French existentialists Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre, dreaming of becoming a writer. Her father was a plumber, and her late mother had been a seamstress. Garcia wanted something more from life and seemed to find it one day in 1950 at a tram station near the beach.

“I was on my way to pick up my grandmother to take her to the movies,” she recalled decades later, “when someone came up to me and asked, ‘Would you like to work in theater?’”