WE INTERRUPT this night of Dick Wolf-produced NBC dramas to introduce the Dick Wolf-produced docuseries “LA Fire & Rescue” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG). “Fire” takes a “Cops”-like look at the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the interactions between firefighters at engine company houses located across the sprawling city of 4 million.

The action bounces back and forth between West Hollywood and Watts, Palmdale and Compton. We spend downtime with fire companies as they prepare meals, members busting each other’s chops over recipes, barbecue sauces and waistlines, or play pickup games of basketball to create camaraderie and boost morale. Such shenanigans can end in a heartbeat as the companies rush to deal with drunk driving accidents, choking victims, wounds from street altercations and, of course, fires both minor and multi-alarm.