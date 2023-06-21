WE INTERRUPT this night of Dick Wolf-produced NBC dramas to introduce the Dick Wolf-produced docuseries “LA Fire & Rescue” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG). “Fire” takes a “Cops”-like look at the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the interactions between firefighters at engine company houses located across the sprawling city of 4 million.
The action bounces back and forth between West Hollywood and Watts, Palmdale and Compton. We spend downtime with fire companies as they prepare meals, members busting each other’s chops over recipes, barbecue sauces and waistlines, or play pickup games of basketball to create camaraderie and boost morale. Such shenanigans can end in a heartbeat as the companies rush to deal with drunk driving accidents, choking victims, wounds from street altercations and, of course, fires both minor and multi-alarm.
Characters emerge when there is time for interviews and introspection. One old-timer mentors a “boot,” a trainee who may or may not make the cut. Another welcomes his son to the company, a job the young man has been anticipating since he was a child waiting for his dad to come home from a dangerous day’s work.
NBC and Wolf’s “LA Fire & Rescue” arrives in the wake of CBS’ Jerry Bruckheimer-produced action drama “Fire Country,” the most-watched new drama series on broadcast TV. While different in approach, both shows capitalize on the undeniable drama of a fire call. One has “Country” in its title and has featured the acting debut of country music star Kane Brown. “LA Fire” features action straight out of Compton.
• The 2004 documentary “Z Channel: A Magnificent Obsession” (8 p.m., TCM) recalls the first cable pay channel in America. Based in Santa Monica, California, Z broadcast an eclectic mix of cult films that appealed to its audience in the film capital.
Actors and filmmakers interviewed about the Z Channel’s influence include Robert Altman, Jim Jarmusch, Quentin Tarantino, Penelope Spheeris and James Woods.
• Disney+ streams the serialized Marvel adventure “Secret Invasion,” starring Samuel Jackson, Don Cheadle, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman and Emilia Clarke, among others.
• Director Richard Linklater, known for his Texas-based films like “Dazed and Confused” (8 p.m., TMC), helmed the 2019 adaptation of Maria Semple’s novel “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” (streaming on Kanopy and Pluto), starring Cate Blanchett as a brilliant architect-turned Seattle shut-in who ventures all the way to the South Pole to find her creative muse. An interesting if talky misfire, co-starring Billy Crudup and Kristin Wiig.
Other highlights
• A man born with a rare condition that covers his body with bumps consults “Dr. Pimple Popper” (8 p.m., TLC, TV-14).
• A rescued man shows his gratitude on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• “Holmes Family Rescue” (9 p.m., HGTV) enters its second season.
• “The Stroll” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) recalls Manhattan’s Meatpacking District before it became gentrified, when it was the province of transgender sex workers and their clientele.
• A masked ball turns dangerous on “CSI: Vegas” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Trapped on mass transit on “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• The documentary special “Below the Belt: The Last Health Taboo” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) puts the focus on endometriosis, a painful and little-discussed affliction disproportionately affecting women.
Cult choice
Director Martin Scorsese explores the violence of 19th-century Manhattan in the 2002 epic “Gangs of New York” (9:35 p.m., Sho2), starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Leonard DiCaprio. DiCaprio has made six feature films (and one short) with Scorsese. Perhaps owing to this collaboration, DiCaprio has never appeared in a franchised “intellectual property” or movie sequel.
Series notes
On two episodes of “Ghosts” (CBS, r, TV-PG): last rites, first dates (8 p.m.); making amends (8:30 p.m.) ... Chefs concoct state fair fare on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Judge Steve Harvey” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
“The Price Is Right at Night” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A trip to the Arizona desert on “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Teacher’s pet on “The Wonder Years” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Valentine’s Day on “Abbott Elementary” (9:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are in reruns.
Michelle Williams, Phil Keoghan and Dierks Bentley are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Dave Bautista, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Bryan Adams on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Rihanna, Aubrey Plaza and Louie Anderson visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
