LA priest

Msgr. John Moretta, pastor of Resurrection Catholic Church in Boyle Heights, completed his 40th year at the parish this spring and 55 years overall as a Roman Catholic priest. Here he stands inside his church in February.

 Gina Ferazzi/LA TImes/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Msgr. John Moretta began the meeting with a prayer of thanks that the community would be able to “express its opinions.”

He then segued into a message that was not so kumbaya, warning that Boyle Heights was famous for its social justice movements and would not stand for any cochinadas, or garbage.