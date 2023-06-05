Msgr. John Moretta, pastor of Resurrection Catholic Church in Boyle Heights, completed his 40th year at the parish this spring and 55 years overall as a Roman Catholic priest. Here he stands inside his church in February.
BEIJING -- The U.S. ambassador and a State Department official held candid and productive talks on Monday with Chinese officials and made clear that Washington would stand up for its interests, the State Department said.
TOKYO -- In one of Keiko Kawano's recent classes, more than a dozen Tokyo art school students held mirrors to their faces, stretching the sides of their mouths upward with their fingers: they were practicing how to smile.
OTTAWA -- Canada is on track for its worst-ever year of wildfire destruction as warm and dry conditions are forecast to persist through to the end of the summer after an unprecedented start to the fire season, officials said on Monday.
WASHINGTON -- Three lawyers for former President Donald Trump left the Department of Justice Monday amid reports that federal prosecutors are wrapping up an investigation into whether he mishandled classified documents.
WASHINGTON -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged continued U.S. commitment to both Israel's security and a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict on Monday, but said the expansion of Jewish settlements would be an obstacle to peace.
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider whether a California attorney's federal trademark for the phrase "Trump Too Small" -- a cheeky criticism of former President Donald Trump -- should have been granted.