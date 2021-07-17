THERE IS a place in space where satellites spin, relay communication signals and generate more than $100 billion annually in revenue, and that is where Jeromy Grimmett wants his startup company to operate.
Rogue Space Systems Corp., founded in 2020 and located on the second floor of a former mill on Union Avenue in Laconia, intends to inspect, maintain, repair and transport satellites, says Grimmett, the company’s CEO.
He envisions his company becoming the “next space unicorn,” one that could attain a billion-dollar evaluation in a few years.
“This is not some delusionary thing,” Grimmett said in a recent interview, because the opportunity to service satellites already exists and is growing.
Above Earth, in geostationary orbit, there are almost 600 “assets” — commercial, military, and science satellites, said Grimmett — that cumulatively generate $111 billion a year in revenue, with five companies controlling 160 of them and with plans for 28 more.
Geostationary orbit “is hands down where the money is,” said Grimmett, 45, and Rogue Space Systems wants some of that money.
The Louisiana native enlisted in the Army after high school and worked with both the Patriot and THAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) missile systems.
Later, he worked for a defense contractor in the South before heading up to work for one in Maine. Now a resident of Alton Bay where he lives with his wife and children, Grimmett explored the economic potential of space and learned that there are more than 300,000 pieces of space debris floating around that could seriously damage satellites.
He studied how to capture the debris before realizing that, at the present time, no government or insurance company is paying anyone to do that task, but that the same technology could be repurposed to service satellites.
That epiphany led to the founding of Rogue Space, which, with partners, is building a fleet of orbital robots — “Orbots” — that are equipped with sensors, cameras, robotics and artificial-intelligence software.
Under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate, Geospace Technologies Division, Rogue’s Laura-1 Orbot is scheduled to be flown into space in the summer of 2022 on a demonstration mission.
In 2023, two leased Laura-1 orbots will be on hand to inspect and observe Orbital Assembly Corporation’s P-STAR mission to launch construction technologies for what has been called “the first low-gravity space hotel.”
Grimmett said Laconia is an ideal place for a space-oriented business, which would require only access to broadband communications.
Laconia and the Lakes Region offer a high quality of life, he added, and are a relatively short distance from Boston and other tech hubs.
As much as it is building a business, Rogue Space is building a community of “engineers, technologists and lovers of the space industry,” Grimmett said.
William Bates, executive director of the New Hampshire Aerospace & Defense Export Consortium, said he agrees fully with Grimmett’s assessment about opportunities in space.
“We’re all pulling for Rogue because they’re a New Hampshire company and because it’s going to be a big business,” said Bates, whose Concord-based trade group has about 100 members.
Bates said more than 300 companies in New Hampshire make components for systems — or the systems, themselves — that are already going into space.
Rogue faces competitors in its quest to provide orbit serving of satellites, but Bates is hopeful of its chances for success.
“There are bigger companies than Jeromy’s who’ve been talking and experimenting for close to a decade,” Bates said. “But nobody’s done it yet. People can claim they’re doing it, but they’re pretending.”
Currently, Rogue Space has six full-time employees as well as a handful of interns and two dozen “equity” workers who are working toward an ownership stake and position with the company.
Within three years, Grimmett expects Rogue Space to have 100 employees nationwide, with the majority of them based at the headquarters in Laconia.
The company’s future is based on the Laura-1 orbot, which Grimmett said is the size of “a very large shoe box” but is filled with “a ton of capability.” The orbot can get to within “a few meters” of a target in space and report what it sees in real time “and we can even listen to that target,” said Grimmett, explaining that “we’ve actually developed a space stethoscope.”
Largely self-funded, Rogue Space is trying to raise $2 million via TruCrowd.com. It has raised $100,000 so far.
“We want to make space part of the culture here in Laconia,” said Grimmett, “and we truly believe space is for everyone.”