LANCASTER — After a COVID-19 hiatus in 2020, the Lancaster Fair returns today [Thursday] with thrills, chills, great eats, superb entertainment — and a revitalized firemen’s muster.
The fair begins at 9 a.m. Thursday with the 4-H Working Steer Show in the Midfield Ring and ends on Monday, Sept. 6, after the Demolition Derby which is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Grandstand.
The firemen’s muster is at 7 p.m. and will feature defending champion Beecher Falls, Vt., competing against teams from the hometown Lancaster Fire Department, Whitefield, Milan and Pittsburg, as well as an ad-hoc team from downstate known as “South Boston,” according to Lancaster Fire Lt. Ian Milligan.
“Win or lose, it’s a blast,” said Milligan, during an Aug. 23 training session by his muster team, which also includes firefighters Nic Blodgett, Alex Kopp, Tyler Beattie, Jimmy Fuller, and Matt Forest.
Each team will be timed on how quickly and well it responds to “The Midnight Alarm” where — upon being “awakened” from cots by the alarm — the firefighters have to don full turnout gear as well as personal protective equipment, run to their fire truck, and “travel” to a scene where there is both a fire and an injured person.
The firefighters will then have to draw water from a “porta-pond” tank; use two hoses to knock down an orange cone representing the fire; and carry a 150-pound “patient” in a litter to a waiting ambulance.
A good time for the exercise, said Kopp, is two minutes.
In the second part of the muster, the teams will do a “bucket brigade” in which the goal is to bail water from their respective porta-ponds and toss it onto the roof of a smoke house and thus fill a bucket inside.
Lancaster has won the muster only once — in 2016, said Kopp — but he likes the team’s chances in 2021.
Milligan said participation in the Lancaster Fair muster had waned in recent years, a reflection, he believes, of the challenges inherent in getting people to join all- or mostly-volunteer fire departments in the North Country.
Being a rural firefighter isn’t always easy, he said, and par for the course is “plenty of missed dinners,” as well as working some long and both very early and very late hours.
The muster is a fun and practical way for firefighters to get some hands-on training they might not get otherwise, said Milligan.
“Up here,” he explained, “knock on wood, the fire calls are low,” meaning that except for twice-a month drills, Lancaster’s bravest don’t always have a chance to practice the full repertoire of skills they may be called on to put into action.
Kopp said he enjoys competing in the musters, noting, however, that fully-geared up, the 200-foot run from the cots to the fire truck in “The Midnight Alarm” scenario, “feels like a lot more.”