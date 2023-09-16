Lauch Faircloth, a North Carolina farmer who came to Washington as a tax-cutting Republican but whose single term as senator became defined by battles with Washington, D.C., Mayor Marion Barry as lawmakers seized near-total control of city operations amid a financial crisis in the 1990s, died Sept. 14 at his home in Clinton, N.C. He was 95.

With Washington, D.C., stumbling toward possible bankruptcy in the mid-1990s, Mr. Faircloth became the face of congressional unease as the chairman of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the District of Columbia. The news was increasingly dire: The city’s budget shortfalls had swelled to more than $720 million, services were trimmed to bare bones and the tax base was in free fall as middle-class residents bolted for the suburbs.