Detention hearing for Air National Guard member Teixeira in Worcester

Dennis Conlon of Hudson, Mass., leaves a detention hearing Thursday at the federal courthouse in Worcester for Jack Teixeira, a member of the U.S. Air National Guard who is facing criminal charges for allegedly leaking top-secret military intelligence records online.

 REBA SALDANHA/reuters

A federal judge is taking some time to decide whether Massachusetts Air National guardsman Jack Teixeira should be released before his trial after hearing arguments from federal prosecutors that he should remain locked up.

Lawyers for Teixeira said he should be free before trial and offered that he could remain under home confinement at his father’s home in North Dighton.