Political activist Cornel West announces his candidacy for the U.S. presidency

Political activist Cornel West announces his candidacy for the U.S. presidency via social media, as the candidate for the People's Party, June 5, 2023, in this still image obtained from a social media video. CornelWest via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Cornel West, a progressive political activist and philosopher, announced on Monday that he is launching a third-party 2024 bid for the U.S. presidency.

West said on Twitter that he was running for the White House with the small, leftist People's Party, "fighting to end poverty, mass incarceration, ending wars and ecological collapse, guaranteeing housing, health care, education and living wages for all!"