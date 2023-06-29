Roger's Fish Co.
Buy Now

Former Legal Seafoods president Roger Berkowitz samples a slice of his truffled lobster pizza at Roger’s Fish Co. in Salem, where they prepare, nitrogen-freeze and ship fresh seafood and meals.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The former head of Legal Sea Foods is calling out organizations that say people shouldn’t eat certain fish because of the dangers fishing may pose to aquatic animals.

Roger Berkowitz, the previous president and CEO of the regional seafood restaurant chain, is supporting the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association during its months-long dispute with groups that say lobster fishing is killing too many North American right whales.