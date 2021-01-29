Hall of Fame basketball coach John Chaney, the fiery, longtime leader of the Temple Owls, died Friday at 89.
The university confirmed his death and said it followed a short illness.
Temple tweeted a photo of Chaney with a simple message: "Our hearts are broken. Rest in Peace, Coach."
Respected as a basketball tactician and teacher and beloved by his players, Chaney guided the Philadelphia program to 17 NCAA tournaments and five appearances in the Elite Eight.
Chaney led the Owls to a 516-253 record from 1982-2006 after leading Pennsylvania's Cheyney State to a Division II national championship in 1978. His overall record was 741-312.
The five-time Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006. He was awarded the national Division I coach of the year twice, and his 1987--88 team ended the season ranked No. 1 in the country.
"Coach Chaney was like a father to me," said current Temple men's basketball coach Aaron McKie, who played for Chaney from 1991-94. "He taught not just me, but all of his players more than just how to succeed in basketball. He taught us life lessons to make us better individuals off the court. I owe so much to him. He made me the man I am today."
Famous for his smothering defenses, 5 a.m. practices and neckties that were wildly loosened before the first media timeout, Chaney also could be a polarizing figure. He loudly voiced his opposition to NCAA initial-eligibility standards that were based on SAT or ACT scores.
And when his Owls were locked in a fierce rivalry with UMass during the 1990s, he once threatened to kill then-Minutemen coach John Calipari. He was suspended, and the coaches later reconciled.
"I'm so saddened to hear that we have lost John Chaney, a coaching icon, a Hall of Famer, a molder of young men, the ultimate competitor and a dear friend," Calipari, now the coach at Kentucky, tweeted Friday. "Being able to compete against the best at a young age gave me a great opportunity to grow and learn."
Chaney was born Jan. 21, 1932, in Jacksonville, Fla., and played at Bethune-Cookman. He played professionally in the Eastern Professional Basketball League, which took him to Pennsylvania in the early 1960s. He launched his coaching career at Sayre Junior High School in Philadelphia and had a 59-11 record before moving on to Simon Gratz High School, where he transformed a 1-17 team into a winner.
"I just want to be remembered as someone who cared. It's that simple," Chaney told The Athletic in an interview published in 2019. "What we need more of these days -- I don't care how you look at it -- is caring for others, whoever that is."
That's how Dawn Staley, the women's basketball coach at South Carolina, said she will remember him. Staley was the women's coach at Temple from 2000-08.
"I'm deeply saddened by the passing of someone I hold dear to my heart," Staley tweeted Friday afternoon. "He has done so many great things with his life but giver is amongst the top. Giver to the voiceless, underprivileged, the game, to his peeps. ... I happened to be one of them. Coach Chaney God be with you!"