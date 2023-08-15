For all the ups and downs the Red Sox have endured this season, we still haven’t seen what they’re capable of at full strength.
Now, the gang is nearly back together, and not a moment too soon.
Trevor Story is back. Chris Sale is back. Garrett Whitlock is back. Tanner Houck’s return is right around the corner. For the first time all season, the Red Sox will get to play with their full deck of cards, a crucial development as the club looks to fight its way back into the playoff picture.
It also means many of the biggest knocks against this club may no longer be applicable.
The days of relying on two openers a week are over, and now if the Red Sox go that route, it will be a strategic decision rather than a necessity. The parade of depth arms who have kept the club afloat has reached its end too, and once Houck is activated, the Boston pitching staff will arguably be as deep as it has been at any point since the 2018 World Series.
The shambolic middle infield that was collectively among the worst in baseball? It’s been completely revamped. Fans no longer need to hold their breath every time a routine ground ball is hit to shortstop, and we’re already seeing what kind of impact a healthy Story can have in every aspect of the game.
Could this group realistically compete for a championship? Time will tell, but now there’s no more room for excuses. This is the team, no more help is coming, and now the Red Sox need to show us who they really are.
Tough road ahead
Even at full strength, the Red Sox won’t have an easy path the rest of the way. According to a helpful chart compiled by Boston Sports Info on Twitter, the Red Sox have the toughest strength of (remaining) schedule among both AL East clubs and AL wild card contenders.
The Red Sox’ remaining opponents have a combined win percentage of .536, which ranks ahead of the Rays (.520), Yankees (.507), Blue Jays (.494), Orioles and Astros (.480) and Mariners (.472). Boston has an especially crucial stretch coming up; following this week’s Washington series, they will play the Yankees and Astros on the road and then the Los Angeles Dodgers and Astros again at home.
While the Red Sox navigate that gauntlet, the Blue Jays are approaching the soft underbelly of their remaining schedule.
Starting Aug. 25, they will play 15 straight games against sub-.500 teams, including consecutive series against last-place Washington, Colorado, Oakland and Kansas City.
Between that and Seattle’s light remaining slate, the Red Sox can’t afford to lose any more ground.
Finish them!
One tantalizing facet of the upcoming schedule is the opportunity to put the Yankees away for good. New York is in the midst of its worst season in three decades, and if the Red Sox win or sweep this weekend’s series in the Bronx, they could all but ensure the Yankees miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Bad as things have looked for Boston at times this year, things are much worse in New York. The Yankees’ rotation is in shambles, with four regular starters outside Cy Young contender Gerrit Cole currently unavailable. That has forced New York to rely on guys like Luis Severino, who currently boasts a horrific 8.06 ERA.
The situation on offense isn’t much better. Aaron Judge is playing through a torn ligament in his toe, and the rest of the lineup is mainly populated by aging and underproducing veterans.