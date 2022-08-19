El Shafee Elsheikh

Islamic State militant El Shafee Elsheikh in a detention center in Rumeilan, Syria, on Aug. 4, 2019. 

 Photo for The Washington Post by Alice Martins

An Islamic State militant who was one of the ringleaders torturing international hostages, demanding ransom payments from their families and broadcasting videotaped executions to the world was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

U.S. prosecutors said El Shafee Elsheikh was one of the three "ISIS Beatles," a group of masked terrorists known for their British accents and brutal executions of journalists and humanitarian-relief workers during the Islamic State's rise in Syria. The Justice Department described Elsheikh as "the most notorious ISIS member to face a jury trial in the United States."