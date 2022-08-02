IT’S A QUESTION some of us must have considered, and the subject of countless shows and films: What would we do during wartime? How would we go about our day-to-day lives during invasion and bombardment?
“Frontline” (10 p.m., PBS, check local listings) presents “Ukraine: Life Under Russia’s Attack.” The focus here is not on grand strategies or Putin’s atrocities or NATO’s endgame, but the lives of ordinary Ukrainians in the border city of Kharkiv, driven from their burned-out apartment buildings and forced to live, sleep and educate their children in subway stations and other underground shelters.
We meet a firefighter, his wife and his 7-year-old daughter, who have moved to the relative safety of the fire house. He makes emergency runs to burning buildings and marketplaces while mother and daughter stay at home trying to keep up with school and homework. The cameras follow an EMT team to a building where an elderly couple have been grievously wounded by a Russian artillery shell. An older man, whose daughter has left the country, continues his work as a street busker, strumming his guitar and singing mournful tunes more attuned to a cabaret than scenes of destruction.
The camera hovers over a subway station turned into a sea of people and blankets. It looks like a mass homeless encampment — because that’s exactly what it is.
Events are presented in a matter-of-fact manner without overt propaganda. You don’t need a voiceover to know what these victims of Putin’s barbaric war think of him. The fact that many are Russian-speakers and have family on the other side makes matters even more confusing.
At the same time, I was left with technical questions. As someone who lives in a part of rural upstate New York where a strong wind or thunderstorm can cause power outages and leave thousands without broadband, I was shocked to see that many of the people in this film were working on computers, under electric lights and even had cellphone connections. How do you keep a water and sewer system working under such conditions? These are perhaps questions best handled in a different kind of documentary.
Viewers who have become a bit numb to coverage of a war begun in February owe it to themselves to watch this “Frontline,” a reminder of the human faces behind the headlines and two-minute news summaries.
• Joel McHale hosts “Celebrity Beef” (10 p.m., E!), a new reality show/celebrity showcase where bold-faced names hash out personal issues with a competitive cookout.
First up: Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris. It’s not clear what their “beef” is all about. But we should know after a half-hour of serious grilling, or at least when the smoke clears.
Both actresses are scheduled to appear in an episode of “Fantasy Island” when it enters its second season. They will portray high school rivals with great expectations for their class’s 30th reunion.
• Peacock returns to a legendary 1970s true-crime case with “The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise.”
Other highlights
• After vanishing, a couple’s “perfect” reputation evaporates on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel have some cuts to make on “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG). Terry Crews hosts.
• A diplomat goes missing in Paris on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Time to rescue Dad from outer space on the season finale of “Tom Swift” (9 p.m., CW, TV-14).
• A tough justice is found slain on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Robin Wright Penn, Kevin Costner and Paul Newman star in the 1999 adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling romance novel “Message in a Bottle” (8 p.m., Showcase). A box-office success, it withstood criticism, some aimed at the book’s assault on readers’ tear ducts.
Series notes
“Crime Scene Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Sarah’s quinceanera doesn’t go smoothly on “Superman & Lois” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG).
A woman’s estranged daughter refuses to see her on “Fantasy Island” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Generation Gap” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Family Game Fight!” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Michael Strahan, Jamie Campbell Bower and King Princess on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Anthony Anderson guest hosts Henry Winkler, Marcus Scribner, Sean Paul and Gwen Stefani on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC, r) ... Adam Sandler, Post Malone and James Patterson are scheduled to visit “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r).
