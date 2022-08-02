IT’S A QUESTION some of us must have considered, and the subject of countless shows and films: What would we do during wartime? How would we go about our day-to-day lives during invasion and bombardment?

“Frontline” (10 p.m., PBS, check local listings) presents “Ukraine: Life Under Russia’s Attack.” The focus here is not on grand strategies or Putin’s atrocities or NATO’s endgame, but the lives of ordinary Ukrainians in the border city of Kharkiv, driven from their burned-out apartment buildings and forced to live, sleep and educate their children in subway stations and other underground shelters.