Mars and McCormick have teamed up to make Mustard Skittles, but they’re only available in a limited area for a limited time.

Skittles candy is releasing a new flavor: mustard. Why? What sins have we committed to deserve these sadistic confectionary combos?

This is the point where someone says, “Actually, mustard candy is quite popular in Scandinavia.” And you say, “Sure, they probably have herring Popsicles, but this is America, where ‘mustard’ and ‘candy’ occupy that never-the-twain-shall-meet category.”