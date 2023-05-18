If you are unaware of the latest viral videos of people misbehaving on airplanes, congrats! You have a sense of what matters in life, and have spent your time on more important things, like reading Gibbons account of the Roman Empire, or refilling your toothpick dispenser.

But just to get you up to speed on the inessential outrages du jour, there were two recent videos that sparked zesty discussion on social media: