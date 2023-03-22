Whether or not the Boston Bruins’ spectacular regular season leads to the coveted Stanley Cup is anyone’s guess. But with less than a month to go before the end of the 82-game slate, it’s pretty clear that they’ll be well represented at the NHL awards ceremony in Nashville in June.

Linus Ullmark should be a shoo-in for the Vezina Trophy and Jim Montgomery is a good bet for the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year.