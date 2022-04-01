DIRECTOR RICHARD Linklater returns to boyhood with his 2022 feel-good nostalgia-fest “Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood,” streaming today on Netflix. In addition to returning to themes of growing up in mid-20th-century Texas, the film is shot in the live-action/animation blend Linklater used in earlier films “Waking Life” (2001) and “A Scanner Darkly” (2006). Scenes are shot with actors in front of a greenscreen and then animated. It is not unlike a photograph altered using an Instagram filter.
This slightly altered “reality” evokes the haziness of dreams and memories recollected after a half century. And the slightly sci-fi look dovetails with his memories of life in the Houston area in the 1960s, a time when NASA and its moon mission employed tens if not hundreds of thousands. For these workers, Houston was a company town, and the future was its product. Everything from the local baseball team and theme park to lowly car dealers and liquor stores worked “astro” into their names. It’s no wonder that “Houston” was the very first word spoken on the lunar surface.
A very thin and shaggy plot revolves around the protagonist Stanley’s (Milo Coy) memories (or reveries) of being secretly recruited by NASA to man a spaceship made several sizes too small. This daydreamy tale comes and goes while the film mainly consists of atmosphere-building and recalling the excitement of boyhood in the late 1960s, when the accent was on youth, exploding technology and a fascination with things to come.
As in many Linklater efforts, from “Dazed and Confused” to “Boyhood,” there are loose appreciations of aimless games, lazy afternoons and an onslaught of pop culture. Were this a legal column and not about TV, I’d love to know how he procured the rights to what seems like more than 50 popular hits from the era. He also uses his animation technique to alter snippets of actual TV footage, from Walter Cronkite’s Apollo coverage to contemporary interviews with figures like Gloria Steinem and fellow Texan Janis Joplin.
Stanley’s dad, a figure not unlike Hank Hill from Mike Judge’s “King of the Hill,” works at NASA, and his mother is forever pursuing graduate degrees. Narrated by Jack Black as the adult Stanley, “Apollo” presents a lost world of adult chain-smoking and free-range childhood. Need to drive six kids 60 miles to the beach in Galveston? Throw them in the back of a pickup truck. Need to get the ever-present oil slicks off your bare feet? That’s why gasoline was refined.
Stanley’s eldest sister might be interested in the era’s political ferment, but to Stanley, Vietnam, riots and assassinations were just other things that adults were doing on television. He’s also young enough not to have discovered girls yet, an aspect of his character that gives “Apollo” its innocence, as well as the hint that these dreamy days will all end soon enough.
• Also streaming today, the espionage thriller “Slow Horses” debuts on Apple TV+, starring Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas. A fuller appreciation will appear in this space tomorrow, when I will also have room to review the new Prime Video series “The Outlaws,” starring Christopher Walken and Stephen Merchant (“The Office”).
