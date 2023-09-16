Lisa Lyon was a bodybuilding pioneer, a onetime dancer and competitive sword-fighter who, at 26, became the first winner of the Women’s World Pro Bodybuilding Championship. She stood only 5-foot-3 and weighed 105 pounds, but by the time she claimed the title in 1979 she could dead lift 265 pounds and hoist a man into the air — even if that man happened to be bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, “The Austrian Oak,” who was photographed sitting on her shoulders and flexing as they both smiled for the camera.

Lyon would become one of the world’s most famous female bodybuilders, although she considered herself less an athlete than an artist. She turned her body into a living sculpture while performing at art galleries and museums, and while posing for photographers including Marcus Leatherdale, Helmut Newton and her friend Robert Mapplethorpe.