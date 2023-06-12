WASHINGTON -- The House of Representatives convened in an atmosphere of political uncertainty Monday, with Republican hardline conservatives at odds with Speaker Kevin McCarthy and spoiling for a new fight over federal government spending.

Lawmakers returned to Washington for the first time since 11 Republicans, including members of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, paralyzed the chamber floor for days last week, in protest over a bipartisan debt ceiling bill that passed the House on May 31 without some of the government spending cuts they had demanded.