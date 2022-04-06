Harmony’s dad waives appearance
Adam Montgomery waived his right to appear in a courtroom on Wednesday for the formal arraignment on eight felony charges related to possession of weapons and stolen property.
Montgomery, 32, will remain at the Valley Street jail, where he has been held since January when police charged him with assault and child endangerment as they investigated the 2019 disappearance of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, who remains missing.
Both his defense attorney and prosecutors have agreed to the preventive, no-bail detention for the latest charges. Those charges allege possession of stolen guns in the fall of 2019.
Meanwhile, Montgomery’s defense lawyer and prosecutors are expected to appear before a Hillsborough County Superior Court judge on Thursday for a routine status conference on the initial charges. During such conferences, lawyers discuss the case status, any possible resolution and possibly set a trial date.
Such discussions are usually in whispers in front of a judge, and court officials said portions of the Montgomery proceeding may be sealed and reporters moved to the lobby.
Death of 1-month-old investigated
Authorities are investigating the death of a month-old infant Tuesday morning in Somersworth.
Police and EMTs were called to a Somersworth home about 6 a.m. for a report of an infant who was not breathing and unresponsive, according to a news release. First responders determined the infant was “lifeless,” and they began attempting resuscitation, efforts that continued at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. But the baby could not be revived, police said.
Police said an autopsy was conducted Tuesday, but the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation and medical studies. Authorities said they are withholding the family’s name and address to protect their privacy at this time.
Somersworth police and the state Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the case. Anyone with information can call the police department at 603-692-3131, or leave an anonymous tip at 603-692-9111 or at www.somersworth.com/police/webforms/submit-tip.
Man charged in crash with bus
STODDARD — New Hampshire State Police have charged a local man with operating under the influence following a collision with a school bus Tuesday afternoon.
State Police said 18 students were on the bus when Steven M. LaCroix, 61, allegedly struck it from behind on Route 123 near the town fire station. Damage to the bus was minimal.
LaCroix’s 2018 Cadillac XTS may have been involved in an earlier accident on Route 9 in Keene, police said in a statement.
Police charged LaCroix with aggravated DUI, conduct after an accident, negligent operation and open container in a motor vehicle. He was released on his own recognizance and told to appear for arraignment in Keene District Court on April 13.