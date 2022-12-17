Participants in a controversial project to develop the former Laconia State School include a Bedford engineering company that worked on Manchester’s baseball stadium and the downtown arena and a Manchester law firm advising the massive Tuscan Village project in Salem.
The Executive Council this month put the brakes on the proposed $21.5 million sale of the former school property after questions were raised about the capabilities and financial wherewithal of Robynne Alexander, the project’s public face.
“We have a huge team and all that stuff’s been set up,” Alexander said in a brief phone interview last week.
Alexander’s team provided the New Hampshire Sunday News with the names of some firms working on the project, operating as Legacy at Laconia.
They include TF Moran, the Bedford engineering firm also involved in the large Woodmont Commons mixed-use project in Londonderry, Hinkley Allen, a law firm in Manchester and Boston, and North & South Construction Services of Newington.
North & South was part of the team that built Portwalk, the large commercial/residential project in downtown Portsmouth, and teamed up for the even larger mixed-use project called Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass., according to Laconia project spokesman Scott Tranchemontagne.
News of the proposed deal has prompted sniping between the governor and Laconia officials, who say they didn’t get a big enough say in the property’s future.
“There’s always been an attitude in Concord that the city should have no say” about the property, said former Mayor Mark Fraser.
Gov. Chris Sununu reportedly said some Laconia officials were “incompetent” for not bringing up their concerns sooner.
The Executive Council could take up the issue again when it meets Wednesday.
Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas said he has requested financial statements from Alexander.
Developing one massive project is “certainly not the process I would have taken,” Gatsas said. To “maximize the investment,” he said he would have asked the city to rezone the property and broken it up into smaller parcels for developers.
“I’m not sure the developers I know would handle that on their own,” Gatsas said.
Tranchemontagne said he couldn’t say who might be involved in the financing of the project.
Plans for hundreds of units
The estimated $500 million project could take five to 10 years to compete.
“Its progress will ultimately be determined by market demand as we go,” Tranchemontagne said.
The development is planned to include 340 single-family, duplex or triplex homes, half of which will be priced as “entry-level”, 108 condominiums, 500 apartments — 120 designated as “workforce housing,” and 350 townhouses.
The site also will have 360 independent-living units for seniors, along with 230 assisted-care units.
The project will help the Lakes Region address a shortage of affordable housing that besets the rest of New Hampshire, state officials said.
Along with housing, the proposed project includes a convention center that seats 1,000, a 250-room hotel, and urgent care, child care and pharmacy facilities.
Half of the property will remain undeveloped and subject to current-use taxation, officials said.
Sununu spokesman Benjamin Vihstadt said the governor remains hopeful about the sale and the project.
“This project will bring unprecedented benefit to the City of Laconia and the Department of Administrative Services is working with the Executive Councilors to provide some additional details they requested in advance of their vote next week,” he said.
“The governor maintains confidence the Executive Council will move forward and close this deal that will greatly benefit the residents of Laconia,” he said.
If the property sale is approved the next step would be finalizing the purchase and “working collaboratively with the city of Laconia on identifying infrastructure needs and preliminary permitting tasks,” Tranchemontagne said.
Then work would start on infrastructure, remediation of existing structures and demolition of others.
Construction would follow on single-family homes, duplexes and triplexes along Eastman and Meredith Center roads on the project’s perimeter.
“Revenue generated from these home sales will help fund future phases,” Tranchemontagne said.
Others involved include Jim Wisniewski of Londonderry firm Interiors East, one of the project’s owners, who is providing architectural planning and design.
Two other project owners are Kristy Lacroix, who created Wheelchair Escapes more than 20 years ago to provide fun vacations and travel for people with disabilities and their families, and Jonathan McCoy, who has decades of experience in owning and developing senior living communities.
Alexander’s finances
Alexander, who is part of the ownership group, signed the paperwork to create the limited liability company.
“It was never meant that Robynne would be the only and sole ‘public face’ of the project — but because of the confidentiality around the process, she was the only one publicly identified, and naturally became the public ‘face,’” Tranchemontagne said.
Recent media reports have pointed out that Alexander has been involved in some financial disputes.
In July 2018, Alexander purchased the buildings at 1211-1217 Elm St. in Manchester, which formerly held Lemay Brothers Jewelers and Raxx Billiards. She later settled with a construction company to get a lien removed.
Signature on Elm is scheduled to be completed there in March.
A lawsuit filed by a business partner over a change in ownership also has been settled and is pending signatures, Tranchemontagne said.
A day after a reporter from the Union Leader asked about delinquent property taxes, the newspaper was emailed a receipt dated Friday showing payment of $41,557.56 to cover taxes due this month and last July.
City records said that amount included $777.02 in interest and penalties.
Providing input
George Bald, chair of the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission, said his commission had done research into the potential costs of overhauling certain buildings at the former school.
Bald said he spoke to Alexander once but never met her.
“Some of the people she was working with, I had met with them maybe three or four times on the site and they would discuss with me what they needed,” Bald said.
Bald, who said the commission had no role in the selection process, said Laconia officials have reasonable concerns.
“There should be a timetable and a requirement of a certain amount of time they would have to do the development,” Bald said.
Charles Arlinghaus, commissioner of the state Department of Administrative Services overseeing the property’s sale, said a new committee reviewed the proposals.
“There was a technical review committee convened by Administrative Services, not any other entity,” Arlinghaus said in an email Friday.
“Five of us were state employees, three were not. One of those three was the city planner. He, like all the members, was required — as is standard practice — to keep all information confidential,” Arlinghaus said.
Arlinghaus said he couldn’t say who else submitted proposals for the Laconia property.
“Unfortunately, under state procurement designed to keep bids, offers, proposals confidential, I can’t disclose offers or most other particulars to those other than the Council,” he said, adding more information can be made available after the Executive Council approves the property’s sale.
Laconia’s concerns
Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer and City Manager Kirk Beatie sent a Dec. 6 letter to the Executive Council.
“Although the initial sale price represents a potential windfall for the State, please consider the long-term issues faced by the City of Laconia if the project is not completed in a timely manner,” the letter stated.
“Again, the City of Laconia is excited about the potential of the proposed project and we look forward to building a collaborative relationship with the buyers,” the letter said. “But we are also aware of the many challenges associated with a project this size and wary of what might occur if the buyers cannot fulfill their obligation.”
The state has owned the property for 120 years, using it as a state school for the developmentally disabled and later as a prison. Buildings on the property are now abandoned with the exception of an emergency dispatch center.
The redevelopment could be a “significant shot-in-the-arm to the City of Laconia, not only by increasing (property tax revenues) but also by addressing our housing shortage because a good portion of this project will be workforce housing,” Hosmer said.
Among those who could benefit are police officers, firefighters, teachers and other municipal employees who work in Laconia but can’t afford to live there.
Laconia officials are in contact with the state and attorneys representing Legacy at Laconia, Hosmer said, “and we’re trying to build a relationship.”
“The city wants to be a good partner with whomever the developer is, but the obligation for the city is to ask some tough questions,” Hosmer said.