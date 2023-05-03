MANCHESTER -- Registration is open for online and in-person spring classes at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications. Classes free but require pre-registration.
Upcoming classes include the school’s first-ever class in using artificial intelligence in communications, the first hands-on video production class at Concord Community TV, the fourth session of Community Journalism -- this class focused on local government and taught by a journalist-turned-elected official -- and a new class in storytelling and branding.
You can learn more about the class offerings and register at loebschool.org. Offerings include the following:
Introduction to Video Production -- in-person at the Concord Community Television Studios, Concord, Tuesday evenings: May 16, 23, 30, and June 6. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with producer and director Josh Hardy.
Community Journalism -- Online, Wednesday evenings: May 17, 24, 31 and June 7, 5:30 to 7 p.m. with veteran journalist Bill Chaisson.
Elevate Your Brand with Storytelling -- Online, Thursday, May 25, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., with SNHU Associate Vice President of Communications Lauren Keane.
Smarter, Not Harder: Learn How AI Can Help You Work More Efficiently -- Online, Tuesday, June 6, noon to 1 p.m.12 p.m. with AI experimenter Ryan Hvizda.
The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications promotes and defends the First Amendment and fosters interest, integrity and excellence in journalism and other forms of communication by educating students of various ages and providing them with the tools and knowledge to improve their skill. Learn more about the School at loebschool.org.
