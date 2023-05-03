MANCHESTER -- Registration is open for online and in-person spring classes at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications. Classes free but require pre-registration.

Upcoming classes include the school’s first-ever class in using artificial intelligence in communications, the first hands-on video production class at Concord Community TV, the fourth session of Community Journalism -- this class focused on local government and taught by a journalist-turned-elected official -- and a new class in storytelling and branding.