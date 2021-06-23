Senior Chief Petty Officer Robert Carter, a native of Londonderry, joined the Navy to travel and see the world.
“I gained a natural love of being out on the water in the open ocean, and that’s why I stayed in the Navy,” said Carter.
Now, 19 years later, Carter is part of the most innovative tactics at Surface Warfare Officers School (SWOS) in Newport, R.I.
“I enjoy using my experience to teach the new leaders how the engineering plant works aboard their ship,” said Carter.
According to Carter, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those in Londonderry.
“My parents were my biggest influence,” said Carter. “My father had a great work ethic to make sure our family had what we needed. That work ethic drove me to the success I’ve had in the Navy.”
Carter, a 2001 graduate of Londonderry High School, is at the school where naval officers learn to serve as surface warfare officers.
“I’m responsible for leading the littoral combat ship instruction and engineering training,” said Carter.
The mission of SWOS is to ready sea-bound warriors to serve on surface combatants to fulfill the Navy’s mission maintaining global maritime superiority.
Once service members finish training, they are deployed around the world putting their skill set to work aboard Navy ships, such as aircraft carriers, cruisers, destroyers, amphibious warfare ships, mine warfare ships and littoral combat ships.
Serving as a surface warrior requires a combination of dedication and sacrifice, but Carter believes the accomplishments achieved along the way make the hard work worth it.
“I’m proud of earning the designation as ‘top snipe’ for the engineering directorate at surface warfare school,” said Carter. “Top snipe is the senior enlisted leader responsible for training surface warriors about the engineering plant aboard a ship.”
According to the U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command, during the early days of the Surface Navy, wooden frigates, propelled by sails, would fire cannon balls at enemy ships in an attempt to either sink or capture the ships on the open seas, while modern surface warfare conducts a wide variety of missions, including aviation, damage control and seamanship.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
As Carter and other surface warriors continue to train, they take pride serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Paying back my country for what it’s provided me is an important reason I served early in my career,” said Carter. “Now with two young children, I view it as paying forward for their future.”