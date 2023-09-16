THE RECENTLY syndicated news magazine “48 Hours” (Saturday, CBS) enters its 37th season with reports on well-covered true-crime stories. “The Gilgo Beach Serial Killings” (9 p.m.) profiles Rex Heuermann, accused of killing several Long Island women and dumping their bodies on a beach, who evaded capture for more than a decade. The second hour (10 p.m.) looks at the case against Bryan Kohberger, accused of killing four University of Idaho students last November.

A 37-season run is impressive by any standard, putting “48 Hours” up there with “The Simpsons” (34) and “Law & Order” (22). “60 Minutes” enters its 56th season on Sunday.