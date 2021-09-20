CONCORD - The Executive Council's rejection of state family planning contracts will lead to higher costs and longer wait times for low-income women who receive services such as birth control and screenings for cancer and sexually-transmitted diseases, providers said Monday.
The state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation condemned the Republican-led council’s action and said Gov. Chris Sununu should have done more to change the outcome.
“This is not a pro-choice governor; this isn’t even a pro-woman governor,” said U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a former, three-term governor.
Last Wednesday, all four Republicans on the council rejected family planning grants for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, the Equality Health Center in Concord and Joan G. Lovering Heath Center in Greenland because they all operated abortion clinics.
The $298,000 in rejected grant money was to provide services from July 1 through December of 2021.
The council did vote, 3-2, for family planning grants for four other providers that don’t perform elective abortions.
Kayla Montgomery, executive vice president of public affairs for PPNNE, said the rejected providers make up 80% of the state’s family planning program, serving more than 12,000 clients.
“This defunding is serious; it is an important piece of our funding,” Montgomery said.
“We are going to see impacts for our patients. Our doors will stay open…but we possibly could see cuts in services or longer wait times.”
Fees to go up soon
Dalia Vidunas, executive director at the Equality Health Center, said her agency will raise its “sliding-scale fees” which provided lower charges for families that make up to 250 percent of the federal poverty level.
The program will also have to adjust pricing for sexually-transmitted disease tests, she said.
“We are looking at all our sliding-scale fees and those changes will be immediate,” she said.
Sununu said he wasn’t surprised the council rejected the grants, and was hopeful these providers will keep providing these services.
Kuster said Sununu bears responsibility for the ban on abortions that was attached to the two-year state budget he signed last June.
“It is on his hands that physicians and health care providers could go to jail and he tries to say he couldn’t do anything about it, it’s in the budget,” Kuster said.
“What we need to convey for our constituents is who is realty fighting for our constitutional rights…and who is standing on the sidelines not getting the job done.”
Sen. Maggie Hassan also noted that Sununu had once voted against family planning grants for Planned Parenthood in 2015; Sununu reversed that vote a year and has supported the program ever since.
“Rather than listening to public health experts, New Hampshire’s Republican Party is again playing really shameless political games with women’s lives,” Hassan said.
Rep. Chris Pappas said the Democratically-led, U.S. House will soon vote for federal legislation to codify the Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision that, if it became law, would block state laws that ban abortions.
Shaheen said Sununu could have taken more aggressive action to convince the council to approve these contracts.
“The governor could have made a very strong statement at the outset; he could have held onto those contracts for a while, found another way to get funding…and yet. he has done none of those things,” Shaheen said.
“It’s just not credible.”
Sununu’s office and the Republican State Committee did not respond to a request for comment about Monday’s statements.