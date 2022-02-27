In late 1806 or early 1807, Seth Wyman Jr. was suddenly released from the grim dungeon cell in the Amherst jail that he had occupied with three other inmates. His unexpected freedom was the result of the ineptitude of his enemy and accuser — a Goffstown tavern owner named Cilley — who had failed to produce a certificate proving that Wyman’s lover, Wealthy Chandler, was married. Without this evidence, Wyman could not be prosecuted for adultery.
After returning to Goffstown, Wyman decided that he, Wealthy, and their infant daughter Caroline, should leave town to escape further scrutiny. To finance the trip, Wyman burglarized a local store, stealing, as he wrote in his 1843 memoir, “a few of the lightest and most useful goods.” They sailed from Newburyport, Mass., to Bangor, Maine, and Wyman took a job at a local tavern near town. At night he regularly stole cloth and crockery from a store that the tavern owner had recently closed. When his employer became suspicious, Wyman left the job, and later burglarized a store in Bangor.
Wyman, with Wealthy carrying Caroline, returned to Boston, again by boat. Wyman stole $70 or $80 in cash from the unsuspecting couple who managed the boarding house where they had lodged for a few days. The three then returned to Goffstown as Wyman’s father needed him there to help with the farm work.
Wyman continued stealing, as was his habit and compulsion. One night, after he had taken cash from a store in Goffstown, a group of about a dozen men arrived at his house with a search warrant. They ransacked the place and were happy when they found a 10-cent piece with a peculiar mark on it which the store clerk would swear had been taken from his till that day. Wyman was arrested, and the next day was brought back to the Amherst jail to await trial. He attempted an escape on the way there, but was chased down and captured as he faltered in the deep snow. He was put under heavy guard for the remainder of the trip, and his hands and feet were bound.
The barred window in Wyman’s unheated cell was open, letting in the bitter cold air. His meals were scanty, and hunger pained him. A kind man who lived nearby took pity on him, and brought him a basket of coal. Wyman lit a fire in a pile of coals on the cell’s stone floor, and then fell asleep. He nearly died from carbon monoxide poisoning, so the jailer confiscated the coal. After some time had passed, Wyman recovered but he took sick with dysentery. He was able to recuperate only after he was moved into a heated cell. He gained back enough strength to enable him to beat up one of his cellmates after a petty dispute.
In April 1807, Wyman was brought to Hopkinton for trial. He was found guilty of robbing the Goffstown store and fined $50 plus court costs. He was ordered to return to the Amherst jail and to remain there until the debt was paid. That night, Wyman was part of a group of lawmen and prisoners who headed back to Amherst on horseback. He was handcuffed, and his feet were tied together with a rope under the horse’s belly. The paths were muddy, and it was slow going. Wyman remained at the rear of the pack most of the time, which gave him a chance to loosen the knot on the rope binding his feet.
Once the rope fell to the ground, Wyman slipped off the horse’s back. The horse went on without him, and by the time anyone noticed he was gone, Wyman had successfully concealed himself in the dark woods. He was able to remove one of the handcuffs. When he reached the Wyman farm in Goffstown, his father’s hired man helped him remove the other one.
A notice was circulated offering a cash reward for Wyman’s “apprehension and safe delivery to the proper officers.” Wyman decided he must leave New Hampshire, and as Wealthy was pregnant, she would stay behind.
Wyman wrote, “The parting from my wife was as painful to me as my own selfish nature would permit me.”
Next week: More time in Massachusetts and Maine, and then back to jail in Amherst.