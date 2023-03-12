Nathanial Adams, the author of the 1825 history, “The Annals of Portsmouth,” strived to create an accurate record of the first 200 years of his hometown’s history for the benefit of future generations.
This learned gentleman, educated at Dartmouth and Harvard, consulted published works including Jeremy Belknap’s 1792 “History of New Hampshire” and original documents.
Through this book and subsequent histories, we can outline the history of Pannaway Plantation, which serves as the origin story for both the city of Portsmouth and the adjacent town of Rye, New Hampshire.
To begin his narrative, Adams wrote about Capt. John Mason, who “was among the first who entered zealously into the scheme of making a fortune of trading to New England and forming a permanent settlement there. He was a merchant of London, and afterwards engaged in a maritime life.”
Mason was involved in developing the fishing industry in the English colony of Newfoundland, and was governor of the thriving seaport of Portsmouth, England. He was a key member of the Council of Plymouth (later the Council for New England) which was organized “for the planting, ruling, ordering, and governing of New-England, in America.” This company was authorized by charter to grant lands for the establishment of English settlements.
In August 1622, the Council granted Mason and his fellow member of the Council, Sir Ferdinando Gorges, the lands situated between the Merrimack River on the west and the Sagadehock (Kennebec) River on the east. The two men formed the Company of Laconia to administer this territory, with investments from merchants from London and other English cities.
In the spring of 1623, David Thompson (or Thomson) of Portsmouth, England, and an estimated seven to 10 settlers, arrived by ship near the mouth of the west branch of the Piscataqua River at Little Harbor. As part of the complicated business arrangements for his planned venture, Thompson had executed a contract (or indenture) with the Council for New England.
By the terms of the contract Thompson, and his three merchant partners of Portsmouth, England, agreed to develop a fishery at Piscataqua and to make it profitable in exchange for 6,000 acres of land on the coast of New England.
He and his band of settlers began occupying a peninsula encompassing around 500 acres, which had a “commanding eminence” on the east overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, and a “large tract of salt marsh on the west.”
The site also had a fresh water spring and an abundant supply of fish and game. This land, now Odiorne Point in Rye, is located about eight miles southeast of what is today the center of Portsmouth.
Thompson named the new community Pannaway (which also became known as Pannaway Plantation). “Pannaway” is believed to mean the “place where the water spreads out” in the Algonkian language of the Abenaki people who inhabited the region. There the men erected a palisade fence with mounted guns and a substantial stone house outside the fortifications for Thompson and his family. It is believed that the settlement also included additional housing for the colonists, a salt work, fish drying station, a cooperage, and a blacksmith shop.
During that first summer of 1623, Capt. Myles Standish of the Plymouth Colony in Massachusetts arrived at Pannaway, seeking provisions. He found that the inhabitants were happy to accommodate him. When Standish sailed back to Plymouth with his cargo, Thompson accompanied him and paid a visit to the Pilgrim village.
Also that summer, a Puritan man, Thomas Weston of Massachusetts, wandered into Pannaway, naked and seeking refuge. He had been shipwrecked while cruising the coast south of Pannaway in a small fishing sailboat. Once on shore had been attacked by native people who had stripped him of his clothing.
In the spring of 1624, the English explorer Capt. Christopher Levett stayed at Pannaway for a month after spending the winter on the Isles of Shoals. He later mentioned these experiences in his book “A Voyage into New England.” Levett described how he had surveyed the land around Pannaway, stating, “In those parts I saw much good timber, but the ground it seemed to me not to be good, being very rocky and full of trees and brushwood.”
Next week: The end of Pannaway and the beginning of Strawbery Banke.
