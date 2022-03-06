In April 1807, after a judge in Hopkinton had found him guilty of robbing a store in Goffstown, Seth Wyman Jr. escaped custody. He was determined never to return to the Hillsborough County jail in Amherst where he had just spent several miserable weeks. He was only 23 years old, and this had been his second stint in this dismal facility.
Wyman’s escape so angered his jailer and other officials that a reward was offered for his capture. After a brief reunion in Goffstown with his mistress, Mrs. Wealthy Chandler, Wyman left New Hampshire. Before departing, he stole linen items, likely manufactured locally, including tablecloths, towels, and shirts, that were being stored a few miles from town. Wyman gave some of this merchandise to Wealthy for her own use, and added the rest to a cache of stolen goods he had hidden away to sell in the future. He also stole woolen cloth from a fulling mill to add to the collection. This was “money in the bank” for Wyman.
Wyman began his journey by stealing a canoe on the shore of the Piscataquog River. He paddled downstream to the Merrimack River, and then south a short distance. He came ashore and traveled overland, making his way into Massachusetts. Wyman continued his larcenous ways as he spent time in one town, then another. After a few weeks, he returned to Goffstown.
He wrote in his 1843 memoir, “On getting home, I found that Wealthy, “had ready for me a present in the form of a nice, fat boy—the very image of his father—and that they were both doing well, the mother being already round the house at work.” The boy, whom they named Columbus, had been born on May 27, 1807. After a few days of hiding in Goffstown, Wyman and his family, which also included 2-year-old daughter Caroline, traveled to Hallowell, Maine by boat from Newburyport, Mass. Wyman managed to bring along the stolen property he had previously collected, and he increased his supply with items he took from Newburyport businesses.
Over the next weeks Wyman, Wealthy, and the children stayed in towns along the Kennebec River. Wyman earned money through honest work, but he also continued his thieving, with a particular interest in swiping tools. After a time, the family traveled to Boston, where Wyman stole from shops, and from a boarding house.
After Wyman had his treasure of stolen merchandise safely stored in a Boston warehouse, the family returned to Goffstown. This time, Wyman was less careful about hiding, and he narrowly avoided being captured. He and Wealthy made plans to leave the state by boarding a stage coach in Londonderry.
One day, the family walked from Goffstown to McGregor’s Bridge, which was on the site of the current Bridge Street Bridge in Manchester. They then walked eastward about three miles to the center of Derryfield (now Manchester) which was on what is now Mammoth Road.
As they approached the Derryfield meeting house, a group of men, some on horseback and some on foot, grabbed Wyman, and told him he was now their prisoner.
They intended to collect the reward. Wyman gave Wealthy money for her travel expenses, and told her that he would join her as soon as he gained his liberty.
Wyman was soon back in the Amherst jail. His cellmates included “one (named) Henry, confined for throwing an axe at a woman—a second, named Hart, imprisoned for passing counterfeit money—and the third, by the name of McDaniels, a noted eccentric rascal…for attempting to commit violence on two small girls.”
Wyman led a group of his fellow inmates in removing planks and stones from cell walls to gain access to the top floor of the jailhouse where there was a window that didn’t have bars to stop them.
As work progressed, the men would place the loose planks and stones back into the walls so that they wouldn’t be found out. One night they broke down the walls, climbed up to the window and tied some of their clothing together to form a makeshift rope. They then climbed out the window, one at a time, and once on the ground, ran off to freedom.
Next week: Wyman discovers the most lucrative criminal enterprise of all—passing counterfeit money.