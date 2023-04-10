NATIONAL Geographic imports the 2022 U.K. series “Hitler: The Lost Tapes of the Third Reich” (9 p.m., TV-14). The four-episode docuseries examines Adolph Hitler’s life and rise to power using digitally enhanced images taken by his personal photographer, Heinrich Hoffmann, as well as home movies shot by his mistress, Eva Braun.

British and Irish critics were taken aback by the use of the term “lost tapes” in the title. So was I. These images have not been lost to time, but only refurbished and refreshed to become part of the umpteenth documentary effort to profile Hitler since his death in 1945.