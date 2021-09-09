BLAME MARIO LOPEZ! The captivating and addictive four-part docuseries “LuLaRich” examines the explosive growth and spectacular implosion of the LuLaRoe clothing line, best known for its colorful leggings and its mom-to-mom marketing army. “LuLaRich” streams on Amazon Prime.
It’s rare for the architects of business disasters to speak on the record. Never mind owners facing charges of building a pyramid scheme and who are responsible for the financial ruin of their many retailers. But filmmakers Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason sat down with the company’s co-founders, DeAnne and Mark Stidham, to allow them to tell their side of the story.
The Stidhams come off as a Mormon variation of Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker. He projects the earnest self-assurance of a car dealer, while she stands by her man beneath a staggering amount of mascara. While they don’t talk about faith, they discuss business in religious terms. Like so many Amway representatives before them, they saw multi-level marketing as a means to personal liberation as well as a patriotic movement. Those who could not get rich simply weren’t working hard enough!
In their business, a retailer buys product from LuLaRoe at a discount and sells it retail, pocketing the difference. Sounds fair. But when that layer of retailers gets more salespeople to work for them, they get to pocket a percentage of those profits as well. This trickle-up system works fine for the people at the top, hence the term “pyramid.” But once thousands get involved, those at the bottom are saddled with costs they can never recoup.
Mark Stidham describes his company’s retailers as a great untapped resource of stay-at-home moms who wanted to generate more income and still have time to spend time with their young children. They sold the LuLaRoe idea as a pro-family force and a “blessing” to boot.
The series includes interviews with many LuLaRoe retailers, both happy and miserable, as well as the Stidhams’ extended family, who were hired to run the growing firm. A goofy nephew took charge of social media and hired Mario Lopez to do a meet-and-greet with retailers. The resulting viral buzz funneled thousands more into the LuLaRoe fold, requiring a massive expansion that would turn into a logistical nightmare, a series of poorly thought-out outfits and even a batch of clothes left to rot in the rain, but still foisted upon indebted retailers. After a while, the social media that helped build LuLaRoe turned on it with a vengeance.
So focused on marketing and the runaway train of corporate growth, the first hour of “LuLaRich” doesn’t even discuss the design or manufacture of its products. Why were its clothes, and particularly the leggings, so popular? Who dreamed them up? You almost want an old-fashioned “Project Runway” critique of the line.
But “LuLaRich” remains focused on the outsized personalities of the Stidhams and the dreams and wishes of individual retailers — and the nightmares that followed.
