Patriots quarterbacks Mac Jones, left, and Bailey Zappe are shown during practice last season.

 Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Relationships can be a little tricky when it comes to the starting quarterback and the backup who is trying to steal his job.

What played out last season between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who performed well during the stretch Jones missed with an ankle injury, had to test that relationship. The backup’s play ignited a stretch of Zappe fever, becoming a cult hero with the fandom. It’s hard imagining that didn’t spark a bit of uneasiness between the two.