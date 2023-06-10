FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Relationships can be a little tricky when it comes to the starting quarterback and the backup who is trying to steal his job.
What played out last season between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who performed well during the stretch Jones missed with an ankle injury, had to test that relationship. The backup’s play ignited a stretch of Zappe fever, becoming a cult hero with the fandom. It’s hard imagining that didn’t spark a bit of uneasiness between the two.
Speaking with reporters Friday following the team’s final OTA session, however, Zappe did his best to throw cold water on anyone thinking the two might not get along.
Asked specifically about his relationship with Jones, Zappe provided some context.
“It’s been good,” Zappe said. “I mean, we’re teammates. We’re together all day, every day. In the QB room together. You know, over these last two years, I feel like both of us have been able to help each other get better on and off the field.
“I’ve learned a lot from him and, hopefully, I’m kind of helping out with him. Trying to help him learn some stuff. But we’re teammates, we want what’s best for the team and that’s to win.”
In other words, they do what’s needed to co-exist while working toward the same goal.
Zappe still considers himself in competition with Jones, even though it has looked fairly obvious Jones, a former first-round pick, is on track to be the starter.
“Like coach Bill (Belichick) said at the beginning of the offseason, everybody’s competing for a spot,” Zappe said. “So, that’s the way I’m approaching it. Like I said earlier, I’m taking every rep like a game rep. So, (I’m) trying to get better every day.”
Zappe certainly performed well last season during appearances in four games, first coming on in relief of Brian Hoyer in Week 4 in Green Bay, then producing wins against Detroit and Cleveland, before another relief appearance against the Bears after Jones was pulled. In all, he completed 70.7% of his passes (65 completions in 92 attempts) for 781 yards. He threw five touchdown passes with three interceptions.
“I looked back at those games a lot this offseason,” Zappe said of that four-game stretch. “Seeing some of the things I did right and some of the things I did wrong. You know, fixing the things I did wrong and improving on some of the things I did right, and I think that will carry over for the next few years or however many it is. Just continue to learn from experiences.”
So whether he gets starter reps or he’s riding shotgun, Zappe just continues to put his best foot forward.
“I’m just taking advantage of every rep I get no matter what group it’s with, no matter when it is,” Zappe said. “Every rep, to me, I treat like a game rep and I take it with 100% (effort). Just trying to take it every day, day by day, and just get better.”
