Mac Jones

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones signs autographs for fans during a session earlier this month in Foxborough, Mass.

 David H. Bellman

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones isn’t only leaning on his offensive line and playmakers for help this summer. The Patriots quarterback is also picking the brains of his defensive teammates, and it has led to veteran safety Adrian Phillips seeing a “way better quarterback” nearly four weeks into training camp.

It’s been apparent on the practice field. Jones had perhaps his best practice as a Patriots quarterback Thursday in Green Bay during joint practices with the Packers. He followed that up with an impressive performance in Saturday’s preseason game.