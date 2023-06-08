Here is a timeline of events that led to charges against former President Donald Trump and others over government records, some marked as highly sensitive, stored at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Feb. 9, 2022: The National Archives and Records Administration asks the Justice Department to investigate Trump’s handling of government records, after Trump returned boxes of government documents stored at Mar-a-Lago that included classified materials.
Aug. 8, 2022: Trump discloses that FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago and broke into a safe in what one of Trump’s sons said was part of a federal probe into retention of records.
Aug. 12, 2022: The court-approved warrant behind the Aug. 8 search is released. It shows that 11 sets of classified documents were taken from Trump’s property. T
Aug. 22, 2022: Trump sues to block the Justice Department from reviewing materials seized from his home until a third-party arbiter, known as a special master, is assigned.
Aug. 26, 2022: DOJ releases the heavily redacted affidavit behind the warrant for the search of Trump’s property, disclosing that it believed the former president illegally possessed documents including some involving intelligence-gathering and clandestine human sources.
Nov. 16, 2022: Trump announces he will run for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election.
Nov. 20, 2022: Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints Special Counsel Jack Smith to preside over criminal matters relating to Trump, including the classified documents investigation.
Dec. 1, 2022: A federal appeals court reverses Cannon’s appointment of a special master in the case, finding she lacked the authority to appoint one. The ruling gives the Justice Department access to all materials seized in the search.Dec. 7, 2022: At least two classified records are found during a further search of Trump’s properties, a source says.
March 24, 2023: Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran appears before a federal grand jury in Washington after a federal judge finds Smith’s team made a sufficient showing that Trump may have deceived his attorneys in furtherance of a crime.
May 17, 2023: Parlatore confirms he has left Trump’s legal team. He later says on CNN that he exited over disagreements with others over handling of the probe.
June 8, 2023: Trump writes on social media that the Biden administration told his attorneys that he has been indicted, and that he has been summoned to appear in court in Miami on June 13.
