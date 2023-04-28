POLINA MAKARENKO laughed while playing a mostly-for-fun doubles drill toward the end of a recent Winnacunnet High School girls tennis team practice in Hampton. Shortly before the drill, the junior smiled as teammates pushed her around the courts while she sat inside the ball cart.

A little over a year ago, Makarenko woke up to the overwhelming sound of her windows shaking and the sight of her dad, Viktor, grabbing family documents as he prepared her and her mom, Nina, to leave their home.