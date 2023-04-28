POLINA MAKARENKO laughed while playing a mostly-for-fun doubles drill toward the end of a recent Winnacunnet High School girls tennis team practice in Hampton. Shortly before the drill, the junior smiled as teammates pushed her around the courts while she sat inside the ball cart.
A little over a year ago, Makarenko woke up to the overwhelming sound of her windows shaking and the sight of her dad, Viktor, grabbing family documents as he prepared her and her mom, Nina, to leave their home.
Makarenko is from Kyiv, Ukraine. That morning was Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia invaded her home country and attempted to take Kyiv, the country’s capital city.
The first time Makarenko remembers smiling after she and her mom arrived in Hampton Falls as refugees was when she stepped back onto a tennis court.
Playing the sport she has loved since her mom first brought her to play as a 3-year-old has helped Makarenko settle into life in New Hampshire and at Winnacunnet and smile plenty more since then.
“Before, I don’t have smile before I’m here — before tennis,” Makarenko said after the practice. “When I play tennis first time, I just have really big smile. The first time I play tennis, I’m really happy.”
Makarenko and her family left their home the day of the invasion to live with her aunt, Marina, in another part of Kyiv. Unlike Makarenko’s building, Marina’s has a basement.
“It’s like really hard time,” Makarenko said. “Sometimes, we leave. Some stores closed and we can’t buy some food. It’s very sad but we live all family together. It’s not like really hard.”
Makarenko and her mom eventually left the country and lived in Poland for about three months. Their American sponsor lived in Hampton and helped them settle in Hampton Falls at a home owned by the Hampton Falls First Baptist Church. They lived there for about nine months before recently moving to Hampton. Viktor joined them about three weeks ago.
All Makarenko brought with her from home was her tennis bag and racquet.
“I will just think about, ‘I play tennis after war,’” Makarenko said of why she brought her tennis gear. “It’s like my dream.”
Love of the gameWhen her mom brought her to her first tennis practice as a 3-year-old, Makarenko remembers crying when it ended. She did not want to stop playing. “My mom just laugh and she just like, ‘Polina, are you OK? Yeah, we come back,’” Makarenko said.
Before the war began, Makarenko was ranked among the top 50 teenage tennis players in Ukraine. Her coach back home, Alexei Berestetskiy, is like her second dad, Makarenko said.
When she settled in Hampton Falls, Makarenko began training at the tennis academy at Manchester Athletic Club in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass., and with former University of New Hampshire women’s tennis coach Mark Moulton in North Hampton. Volunteers like her neighbor in Hampton Falls, Catie McLaughlin, help drive Makarenko to her practices.
Makarenko, who will finish high school at Winnacunnet next year and wants to play Division I college tennis in America, also has a job teaching tennis to children in the summer and winter.
Makarenko came out for the Winnacunnet girls tennis team this spring but had to make a decision.
NHIAA rules don’t permit players to miss practices or games to participate in sports outside of high school. If she played for Winnacunnet, Makarenko would have few opportunities to train at the Manchester Athletic Club academy against high-level competition this spring.
Winnacunnet coach Paul Whitmore said Makarenko was emotional at the end of the first team meeting and, while he said it hurt him to do so, he told Makarenko she had to choose.
Makarenko joined the team to help the Warriors (8-0) win the Division II championship, she said. Makarenko, who had never played on a tennis team before this season, also has her eyes on the NHIAA individual and doubles titles.
“She was kind of torn,” said Whitmore, who is in his 33rd season coaching Winnacunnet. “(She was thinking) ‘I really want to be there (Manchester Athletic Club). It will help me scholarship-wise but I want to play for the team, too. I want to see if I can help win a state championship and the team,’ and so on. And she’s helped us greatly.”
Makarenko, who plays No. 1 singles, owns a 6-0 record this season. She and her No. 1 doubles partner, senior captain Stella Sebeny, are also 6-0.
Welcome addition
Sebeny said it was easy for her and her teammates to welcome Makarenko to the team.
“She has a good personality and she’s bubbly to be around,” Sebeny said. “Everyone knew she came from Ukraine, they knew her situation and I think the whole Winnacunnet team and Winnacunnet High School was welcoming.”
Makarenko said she took a British-style English class in school back home but did not know the language well when she arrived in Hampton Falls. She relied on her cellphone’s translation app for her first two months here but has gradually improved since then with help from her friends and being in school.
Sophomore Amelia Dumont, who plays No. 3 singles for Winnacunnet, said she is amazed at how much Makarenko’s English has progressed since the tennis season started.
Dumont, who goes to the Winnacunnet library after school before practice with Makarenko and a few other friends, said Makarenko has shared about her culture like the differences in Ukrainian and American schools’ grading system.
Dumont and her teammates have taught Makarenko about American culture. One of those lessons came on the Warriors’ first away match bus trip to Milford on April 10.
“We all sit in the back of the bus normally and she sat in the front,” Dumont said. “So I was like, ‘Oh, Polina, why don’t you come back and sit with us?’ She was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ I think that’s kind of an American high school culture thing where everyone sits in the back of the bus. Once I told her about that, she was like, ‘Oh, yeah. OK.’
“Just little things like that are funny — different nuances.”
At practice, Dumont said, Makarenko is really funny and likes to be goofy like jumping inside the ball cart.
When she is not joking around, Whitmore said Makarenko is almost like another coach at times, supporting her teammates and giving them the same advice or pointers he would. Makarenko helps her teammates notice little things like feet movement, racquet positioning and tendencies their opponents have, he said.
“She just wants to help them in any way she can and I think it’s a wonderful attribute,” Whitmore said.
Role model of sorts
Dumont and her teammates enjoy learning from Makarenko.
“I think she’s kind of like a role model for all of us because she’s so talented,” said Dumont, who gives Makarenko rides home from practice sometimes. “She’s just a really good role model and gave us all something to look up to and try and be like, ‘Oh, we should work on trying to make ourselves better.’ She’s kind of like an inspiration.”
Hitting with Makarenko in practice has made Sebeny a better player, said Sebeny, who has an 8-0 singles record. “If she wasn’t here, I don’t think I’d be holding up as well. She’s a good hitting partner, definitely, in practice.”
The first time Whitmore saw Makarenko play, she beat Jackson Willis, the Winnacunnet boys team’s No. 1 singles player, handily. She also defeated Manchester Central’s Emily Leclerc, last year’s singles tournament runner-up, and the Derryfield School’s Sophia Correnti, a singles tournament semifinalist last spring, at Derryfield’s preseason jamboree.
“She’s a very strong player all around,” Portsmouth High coach and NHIAA tennis committee member Wendy Poutre said of Makarenko. “Good court game, does not make a lot of errors, gets to a ton of balls. She’s very athletic. She’s one of the top players in the state, no doubt, and maybe the top player.”
Winnacunnet opened the season with a 6-3 victory over Portsmouth on April 4. Makarenko won her No. 1 singles match against Portsmouth’s Sophia Jundi, 8-1.
“When I saw her (against Willis), I said, ‘She serves hard, she hits the ball hard, there’s nothing soft about the way she plays,’” Whitmore said. “And defensively, (she’s) like a (Novak) Djokovic. ... He’s one of the best, I think, defensively. He gets to balls that you don’t think he can get to. She does the same thing.”
Sebeny, who plays No. 2 singles, said she and Makarenko make a good doubles pair because they’re both all-around solid players. Once they got comfortable with each other and knew each other better, Sebeny said, they clicked as a pair.
Bright future
Makarenko spent April vacation week on a road trip with McLaughlin to states like Tennessee, Alabama and Pennsylvania to tour colleges.
She might consider coaching when she is done playing, a role Whitmore said Makarenko would excel in.
There are still tough days for Makarenko.
Before her dad arrived, it was hard to talk with him consistently due to the seven-hour time difference and he did not always have internet access.
Makarenko’s grandparents are still in Ukraine but Makarenko keeps in touch with them by phone. When Makarenko wished her grandmother a happy birthday on the phone before that recent practice, her grandmother cried. “I think, after I have a visa or something, I just go to Ukraine and just say to her, ‘Hi,’ and hug her,” Makarenko said. “That’s my dream, too.”
With her dad here, her future goals set and playing tennis with her Winnacunnet teammates, Makarenko feels good right now.
“I’m so happy,” she said.