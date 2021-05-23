Ronald Cook was no stranger to Irish funerals, and always wanted family and friends to celebrate his life eating and drinking at a pub.
Cook, 73, of New Durham, died May 10 at home from cancer. He did not want church or funeral home services.
On Sunday, family and friends gathered at The Wild Rover Pub & Restaurant in Manchester to celebrate with plenty of Guinness, whiskey and good food. The bar was lined with photos, but there was no formal receiving line.
The family had quite an encounter after having accidentally crashed a similar celebration of life on a trip to Ireland in October 2001.
During the trip, Cook convinced his older brother, Michael, to dress up as Elvis for Halloween using a fib that the Irish dress up just as much as Americans. Michael Cook eventually caught on that no one else dressed up, but went along with it. The evening led to a grand entrance into the pub.
“Elvis is in the building,” Ronald Cook shouted as he entered the pub without knowing about the wake.
The guests at the celebration reassured the Americans that their “mum” loved Elvis, and that they were welcome to stay.
On the day they met, Ronald and Kerry Cook, his widow, spent time at the Wild Rover with a group after a wedding. The pub has become a special place for the family.
“He was just a fun-loving guy,” Kerri Cook said. “He loved being social.”
His daughter, Rebecca Manning, said he would always tell people he was a “secular humanist” when asked about his religion, which often caused confusion.
He loved telling stories and was always quick with a joke.
“If his jokes would run dry, he would always make jokes about his lazy eye,” Manning said. “He used to tease people about whether he was going to pop it out or not. It was not a fake eye.”
His conversations sometimes challenged people’s vocabulary.
“Every word he would use was like you needed a dictionary or thesaurus to figure it out,” said Samantha Knight, his eldest daughter.
Cook’s younger brother, Richard, noted Ronald was the middle child. They grew up in Rhode Island where they played pond hockey and rode bicycles.
Ronald Cook moved to Berlin to work for New Hampshire Legal Assistance. He described his brother as a social person to everyone and loved his family.
“His house was always open,” Richard Cook said. “We would show up all times of the day and night.”
During the eulogy, Cook’s friend Michael Barrett called the celebration an “Irish/American” wake.
“He is here celebrating with us in spirit and probably with spirits,” Barrett said. He said some of the stories throughout the day would be “true, exaggerated or downright lies.”
Barrett took some jabs at Ronald’s nose.
“It was said in fact when the Old Man on the Mountain crumbled that Ron’s profile was a finalist for consideration if the icon was ever to be restored,” Barrett said.
He called Cook his “personal attorney” after being arrested in 1977 for occupying the Seabrook nuclear power plant, even though Cook was unlicensed at the time.
He later returned to law and secured a paraplegic man injured in a construction accident the largest personal injury claim in the state’s history to that point, according to Barrett, which made a mark on the state’s legal community.
“What I remember more than anything else at that time is the pride that Ron felt in making a difference in that man’s life,” Barrett said.
Throughout his life, Ronald Cook made more than 15 trips to Ireland. Both his mother and father had Irish roots.
He always loved a good Irish bar where he’d order a half and half — Guinness and Harp.
Richard Cook knew this is how his brother would have liked his life to be celebrated.
“I would have been surprised if he didn’t,” he said.