“Nothing happens ’til somebody sells something.”
Arthur “Red” Motley, the chairman emeritus of Parade Magazine, said that in the classic speech he made for years across the land when business rallies were in vogue.
He was inspirational but also factual. Until you have sales in an enterprise, you have a hobby, not a business.
More cash must come in than goes out. This works at the candy store level all the way to Apple, Google and Microsoft and everywhere in between. You cannot borrow your way to prosperity. Sooner or later cash must come from customers. They must see value in what you do and what you can be trusted to deliver.
Selling is not telling. Helping others buy things they want and need is what sales professionals do for our economy. They create wealth by exchanging the product or service that they can reliably produce, at a price that exceeds their costs. The difference between those two numbers is called creating wealth or profit.
Sales drive the free-market economy that has transformed the global environment. Trillions of profitable transactions happen every hour of the day and night around the world and all because of salespeople building trust relationships. They all sell assurance! They assure us that if something goes wrong, they will fix it.
I must explain to my students that Willy Loman in “Death of a Salesman” is good fiction, and fictionalized sales pitches are the same. Reality is easier to understand, even if difficult to do. In our cyber world, face-to-face interaction is still king.
Contrary to popular belief, anyone can become competent in sales. All that is required is a customized list of 20 questions. Can you tell me a little about what you are doing now? Where do you want to take things in the future? What is the best way to explore things further? If we can do all that can I write up an order?
You will seldom get to 20, but you get the idea. The reason is that your suspect, prospect or customer will tell you so much about how they like to do business that at a certain point all you have to do is ask for it.
This is easy to describe and very difficult to do because all of us are deathly afraid of rejection. A “no” kills the soul. If that is true, how is it that economic progress can ever be made? The answer is some courageous individual realizes that if he or she can handle a no they can go on to make a good living visiting their newfound business friends who for their own good reasons have said yes!
Imagine that! Take a little rejection and become rich. That is how it works. No slick pitches. No PowerPoints. No marketing budgets. No remote demos. No hail fellow well met. A shoeshine and a smile are still required, but the real deal is just to ask 20 questions with enthusiasm and knowledge, and you will have a shot at some big deals.
My long-ago mentor Motley brought it all down to 15 words. “Know your product. Know your customer. See a lot of people. Ask all to buy.”