A man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker, before kidnapping the pop star’s French bulldogs, pleaded no contest to attempted murder, accepting a 21-year prison sentence, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to The Washington Post.

James Howard Jackson, 20, is one of five people charged with crimes linked to the shooting of Ryan Fischer, who was severely wounded. In February 2021, Jackson and two others — 21-year-old Jaylin Keyshawn White and 28-year-old Lafayette Shon Whaley — approached Fischer and tried to take the three French bulldogs Fischer was walking.