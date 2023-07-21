A South Carolina man won a life-changing jackpot prize on his way to work — then kept going to his job.
“I tried to (not) let it get to me,” the winner told the S.C. Education Lottery in a July 20 news release. “It’s a blessing.”
The man stayed humble after a trip to the Obama Quick Stop store in North Charleston. While there, officials said he tried his luck on a ticket for the country music star-themed Living Lucky with Luke Combs game.
Though he bought the scratch-off ticket for $5, he soon learned it was worth much more. It turns out, it beat 1-in-750,000 odds to win the game’s last $200,000 prize.
“I was in shock,” he said, adding that he signed the back of his lucky ticket right away.
Then the man reported to work, continuing his routine for days before he took time off and claimed his prize. The man, who wasn’t identified publicly, kept $139,000 after taxes, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong told McClatchy News in an email.
He wasn’t the only lottery player to stick to his routine after hitting the jackpot. Recently, a North Carolina man got richer but said he would keep visiting his go-to burger joint, McClatchy News reported.
