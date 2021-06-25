A Manchester man has been sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for running a sex trafficking operation, and ordered to pay more than $20,000 in restitution to his victims, who included a minor.
Steven Tucker, 36, was found guilty after a March 2019 trial of sex trafficking of a minor, operating an interstate prostitution enterprise and maintaining a property for drug trafficking. He was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Concord on Friday.
In a news release, federal officials said Tucker ran drug and prostitution operations in the Manchester area in 2013 and 2014.
During his trial, witnesses described how Tucker would give heroin to the women and then arrange to prostitute them, taking half of the proceeds up front and then charging them the rest of the money to pay for the drugs.
Prosecutors said Tucker on other occasions withheld heroin from the women, causing them to suffer withdrawal symptoms, and then instructed them to prostitute themselves to earn money so they could buy heroin from him. They said he used violence and threats to control his victims.
Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general in the state Justice Department’s civil rights division, said Tucker “preyed on young women and teenage girls living in the shadows and on the margins.
“He cruelly exploited their drug addictions for his own profit,” she said.
The case resulted from a joint investigation by city, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
That investigation began in 2014 when the mother of one victim called Manchester police after her daughter was beaten by Tucker, according to the news release.
William S. Walker, acting special agent in charge at the federal Homeland Security Investigations agency, called it “one of the most disturbing cases of exploitative treatment of human trafficking victims that we have seen.”
And John Farley, acting U.S. Attorney, said, “By exploiting and trafficking multiple victims, including a minor, this defendant committed egregious and reprehensible crimes.”
“The substantial sentence imposed today finally holds Mr. Tucker responsible for his actions and sends a clear message to the community that this conduct will not be tolerated,” Farley said.