As former President Donald Trump raged on social media against his Tuesday indictment, many Republicans in New York and across the nation kept mum — though the former president’s closest allies and some GOP rivals in the 2024 presidential race jumped to interject.

Requests for comment to the offices of New York’s 11 Republican representatives in Congress went largely unanswered Tuesday evening after news broke that Trump faced an extraordinary third indictment, the latest coming in a federal probe into Jan. 6 and his efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss.