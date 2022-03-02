The March calendar at American Legion Post 27, 6 Sargent Road in Londonderry (behind the fire station on Mammoth Road), includes:

Friday, March 11: Karaoke with DJ Sharon 7:30-11 p.m. Non-members interested in joining Post 27 are welcome to attend.

Monday, March 14: Monthly General Meeting, 7:30 p.m. Elections will be held for the Executive Board positions.

All members are welcome to attend.