SUNRISE, Fla. — Brad Marchand arrived in the collective consciousness of the North American hockey-watching public a dozen years ago. In the Stanley Cup playoffs, he was an impactful player, notching 11-8-19 totals in 25 games.

But it was in the highly contentious Finals against the Vancouver Canucks that he really made a name for himself, most notably with a post-whistle speed-bagging of Daniel Sedin’s head.