Marcus Smart is no longer a Boston Celtic.

 Matt Stone/boston herald

Years from now, nobody is going to remember Marcus Smart objectively.

His polarizing nine-year career has created some fans who think he was the indispensable face of the team and others who’ve been fantasizing about trading him every offseason. Both groups will see his tenure in Boston through their own tinted filters, leaving them with exaggerated memories after he was dealt to Memphis late on Wednesday.