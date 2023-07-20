A young woman is drinking tea with her mother and father one spring evening when they hear a convoy of trucks roll past their window in Amsterdam. They know what the men in the trucks have come to do; of course they know.

And yet, when the doorbell rings, “we remained seated and looked at one another in surprise,” the young woman recounts. “As if we wondered: Who could that be? As if we didn’t know! As if we thought: It could simply be a friend dropping by for a visit! After all, it was early in the evening, and the tea was ready.”