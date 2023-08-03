Martin Walser, whose trenchant novels about contemporary Germany elevated him to the country’s pantheon of writers who emerged after World War II, even as he stoked controversy by challenging the ongoing societal atonement for Nazi crimes, died July 26 in the city of Überlingen. He was 96.

A novelist, playwright and essayist, Mr. Walser was a contemporary of the writers Heinrich Böll and Günter Grass and was widely considered to have attained the same rank in German letters, even if he was not recognized, as they both were, with the Nobel Prize for literature.