Mary Ann Hoberman, an award-winning poet who wrote dozens of books for children, capturing the essence of childhood in her seemingly effortless rhymes, died July 7 at her home in Greenwich, Connecticut. She was 92.

Mrs. Hoberman was the author of more than 50 books for young readers, the first published in 1957, when she was the young mother of her own little children, and the last still forthcoming. In 2008, when the Poetry Foundation awarded her a two-year appointment as young people’s poet laureate, a writer for the foundation described her as “a consummate channeler of children’s sensibilities.”