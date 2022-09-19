Rabia Chaudry, a childhood friend of Adnan Syed, whose case was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial,” arrives pror to a hearing to consider a request from prosecutors to vacate the 2000 murder conviction of Syed, at the Baltimore City Circuit Courthouse in Baltimore, Maryland on Monday.
A Maryland judge on Monday vacated the 2000 murder conviction of Adnan Syed after prosecutors said there were two other possible suspects in the killing of his former girlfriend who were never disclosed to the defense at trial.
The case gained national attention when the podcast “Serial” raised doubts about his guilt. Syed, now 42, has always said he was innocent and did not kill Hae Min Lee, who was 18 when she was strangled and buried in a Baltimore park in 1999.
Judge Melissa Phinn of the Circuit Court in Baltimore ordered Syed to be released from prison and put on home detention and that a new trial be scheduled.
The state’s attorney for Baltimore filed a motion to vacate the conviction on Wednesday following a year-long investigation conducted alongside a public defender representing Syed, in which several problems were found with witnesses and evidence from the trial.
Prosecutors told the court that they were not asserting that Syed is innocent but that they no longer had confidence in “the integrity of the conviction,” and that justice required that Syed at least be afforded a new trial. They said Syed should be released from prison, where he has spent two decades, while prosecutors complete the investigation and decide whether to seek a new trial.
Prosecutors said that they had found new information about two alternative suspects, whom they have not named. Their identities were known to the original prosecutors but not disclosed to the defense as required by law.
Prosecutors also decided a key witness and the detective who investigated the murder were unreliable. They also found new information that cast doubt on the cell phone data prosecutors relied upon at trial to place Syed at the scene of the murder.
The podcast “Serial,” produced by Chicago public radio station WBEZ, drew national attention to the case in 2014.
Marilyn Mosby, the state’s attorney for Baltimore, in a statement said that “the person responsible for this heinous crime must be held accountable.”
Young Lee, the victim’s brother, told the court he was shocked and his family felt betrayed that the prosecutors had reversed course after standing by the conviction for decades.
“It’s really tough to go through this again and again and again,” he said, his voice breaking and wavering at times. “It’s a living nightmare.”
NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump may be called as a witness at the criminal trial of Thomas Barrack, a private equity investor and former Trump fundraiser charged with acting as an unregistered agent for the United Arab Emirates, a federal judge said on Monday.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/Santo Domingo — Hurricane Fiona battered the Dominican Republic on Monday with torrential rain and winds as strong as 85 miles per hour, one day after triggering a total power outage in neighboring Puerto Rico where at least one person has died.
IZIUM, Ukraine — Ukraine said its troops have marched farther east into territory recently abandoned by Russia, paving the way for a potential assault on Moscow’s occupation forces in the Donbas region as Kyiv seeks more Western arms.
CONCORD — Jennifer Dickinson, the Nashua Police Department’s Victim/Witness Advocate, serving victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking, was the recipient of this year’s Sandra Matheson Award.
Uber Technologies said on Monday a hacker affiliated with the Lapsus$ hacking group was responsible for a cyberattack that forced the ride-hailing company to shut several internal communications temporarily last week.
A dozen Republican candidates in competitive races for governor and Senate have declined to say whether they would accept the results of their contests, raising the prospect of fresh post-election chaos two years after Donald Trump refused to concede the presidency.
