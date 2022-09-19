Hearing to consider throwing out murder conviction of Adnan Syed is held at Baltimore City Circuit Courthouse in Baltimore, Maryland

Rabia Chaudry, a childhood friend of Adnan Syed, whose case was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial,” arrives pror to a hearing to consider a request from prosecutors to vacate the 2000 murder conviction of Syed, at the Baltimore City Circuit Courthouse in Baltimore, Maryland on Monday.

 JONATHAN ERNST/Reuters

A Maryland judge on Monday vacated the 2000 murder conviction of Adnan Syed after prosecutors said there were two other possible suspects in the killing of his former girlfriend who were never disclosed to the defense at trial.

The case gained national attention when the podcast “Serial” raised doubts about his guilt. Syed, now 42, has always said he was innocent and did not kill Hae Min Lee, who was 18 when she was strangled and buried in a Baltimore park in 1999.