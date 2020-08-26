Maskless, crowded party prompts warning from UNH

Students at the University of New Hampshire are being warned to cool it with packed maskless parties or face the possibility of a return to all online classes if the coronavirus begins to spread on the Durham campus.
Vice Provost Kenneth Holmes issued the warning in an email to students following an off-campus party earlier this week in which 50 students were reportedly in attendance and many failed to follow the university’s safety precautions, including social distancing and mask wearing.
In the email shared on Twitter by The New Hampshire, UNH’s student-run newspaper, Holmes said that on Aug. 24 three UNH students were arrested for unlawful possession and underage drinking at the party, which police reported involved many students who were not in compliance with the university’s rules for COVID-19.
“It is reckless behavior such as this that will necessitate UNH pivoting back to remote learning only. In the end, you and your peers will have the final say if we stay together or not,” he wrote.
As students begin returning for a new fall semester that will feature in-person and online classes, Holmes said UNH has created an online system for reporting and responding to incidents.
Through the system known as the “COVID Incident Reporting Form,” students, staff, faculty and members of the general public can alert the university to any problems, including situations involving students who refuse, respond rudely, or are asked multiple times to follow health and safety protocols.
According to Holmes, UNH will review the reports and any students identified will meet with the dean of students or their designee.
“Subsequent visits will result in more severe discipline, which could include suspension and expulsion,” he said in the email.
Holmes encouraged students to set a good example by wearing their masks, keeping their physical distance, and not gathering in groups of more than 25 inside or outside. He also urged students to say something when they see others not wearing their masks and practicing social distancing.
“One of the best ways for us to succeed this fall is to create a positive culture where mask wearing and physical distancing become second nature. It is up to all of us to establish that culture together,” he wrote.
Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig is also sending a message asking students to take the pandemic seriously and not to “squander all that we have planned and achieved to make in-person education possible for you this fall in Durham.”
He said UNH and Durham leaders have worked tirelessly since the spring to devise a responsible plan to reopen campus this fall for the approximately 15,000 students.
Masks are now required in downtown Durham after the passage of a town ordinance and are also mandated on campus.
“UNH wants students back. Durham wants students back. UNH students want to be back. But everyone involved must conduct themselves in a manner that will give our collective community the best likelihood of avoiding a local COVID outbreak, which could bring in-person learning to an abrupt end. So we invite UNH students with an open hand to join our team,” he said.