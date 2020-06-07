Massachusetts coronavirus deaths increased by 27 and cases rose by 304 Sunday as key indicators continued to trend down the day before the state enters the second phase of its reopening.
The new deaths bring the state’s COVID-19 toll to 7,316, according to the state Department of Public Health.
There are now 99,562 confirmed cases of the virus in Massachusetts. The state reported another 43 probable cases Sunday, for a total of 103,436.
Several key indicators continued their downward trends as the state prepares to forge ahead with reopening several sectors — including retail and restaurants, with restrictions — on Monday.
The state’s positive test rate, testing capacity and the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were all listed as “positive” trends on the state’s dashboard, while the number of deaths, contact tracing and health care system readiness remained “in progress.”