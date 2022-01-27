The Massachusetts court system has pledged to review the case of Harmony Montgomery, and participate in a review being conducted by the Office of the Child Advocate.
In a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu's office sent last week, Chief Justice Kimberly S. Budd of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court outlined the Massachusetts court system's efforts.
In her letter, Budd said the state's trial courts would review Montgomery's court case, and pledged to participate in the review underway at the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate.
Budd was writing in response to a scathing letter from Sununu sent earlier this month, demanding Massachusetts review a Lawrence Probate and Family Court judge’s decision in 2019 to grant sole custody of Harmony to Adam Montgomery, who has a lengthy and violent criminal record.
Harmony had been in foster care in Massachusetts leading up to the Feb. 22, 2019, custody decision. Montgomery has not been seen since late 2019. Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department's 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060.
“Finding Harmony remains everyone’s top priority and will take an all-hands-on-deck effort," Sununu said in a statement Thursday. "I appreciate the Court’s willingness to join us in reviewing this very serious issue. Getting answers to the questions raised in my letter is paramount, and I am confident we all share this goal.”
The letter from Budd was dated Jan. 21, but Sununu's office did not publicly acknowledge its receipt until Thursday, after the review was reported by the Boston Globe.
The New Hampshire court system, the state's Division for Children Youth and Families and the New Hampshire Office of the Child Advocate have not announced any reviews of the Montgomery case.
